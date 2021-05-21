Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zymergen in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $36.16 on Monday. Zymergen has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

