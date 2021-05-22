-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.