-$0.10 EPS Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Lithium Americas posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.35. 2,046,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.16.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

