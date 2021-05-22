$0.15 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.13. Zendesk posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,361 shares of company stock valued at $26,668,677 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.36. The company had a trading volume of 560,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.25. Zendesk has a one year low of $77.13 and a one year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

