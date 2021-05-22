$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) to report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 261.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MERC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $24.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of MERC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 220,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,963. The firm has a market cap of $968.07 million, a P/E ratio of -112.85 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

In other news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercer International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

