$0.25 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Schlumberger reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

SLB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,574,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,664,894. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after buying an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after buying an additional 5,918,699 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after buying an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after buying an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

