-$0.29 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.94. 1,175,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,655. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.75. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

