-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Liminal BioSciences posted earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Leede Jones Gab restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,203. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $134.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

