$0.79 EPS Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Mercantile Bank posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.40. 31,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,801. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $523.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

