$0.80 EPS Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,032,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,091. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of -370.98, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

