$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. AptarGroup posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

NYSE:ATR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.63. 134,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.07 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.76%.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

