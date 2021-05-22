-$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.78). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($1.00) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.69) to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TBPH stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.44. 228,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,041. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.