$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) will report $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.00 billion. American Eagle Outfitters posted sales of $551.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Eagle Outfitters.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038 in the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $3,246,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $142,070,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 202,985 shares during the period.

AEO stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.