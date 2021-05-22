$1.02 EPS Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.06. Dorman Products posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 213.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DORM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.97. The stock had a trading volume of 121,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,467. Dorman Products has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.69 and its 200-day moving average is $98.60.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

