$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Abbott Laboratories posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

ABT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.13. 4,629,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The company has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,797 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.