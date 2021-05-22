$1.38 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will announce $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.11. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,623 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,286,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,994 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $103,484,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.