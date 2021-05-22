$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the lowest is $1.53 billion. CACI International reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.91.

NYSE:CACI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $257.04. The company had a trading volume of 153,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.11. CACI International has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,681,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $22,445,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

