$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.77. Applied Materials posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock worth $25,123,240. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 122.3% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 304.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,252,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The company has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $53.31 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

