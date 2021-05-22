$1.99 EPS Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. MarketAxess reported earnings of $2.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.67.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,111,408.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,503 shares of company stock worth $16,349,840. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.99. The company had a trading volume of 234,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $529.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

