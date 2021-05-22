$129.44 Million in Sales Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) will report sales of $129.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $40.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $264.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $460.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.04 million, with estimates ranging from $134.77 million to $319.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 490,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,665. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $32.67.

In other news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $215,031.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,676.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,041,000 after acquiring an additional 199,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,858 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 461,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

