1,569 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $145.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit