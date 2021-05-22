1,569 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,569 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $192,181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Garmin by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after acquiring an additional 465,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Garmin by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,676,000 after acquiring an additional 375,379 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 441,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,775,000 after purchasing an additional 258,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total transaction of $148,427.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $139.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $145.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.81.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

