$17.13 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) to report sales of $17.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.30 million. ADMA Biologics reported sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $213.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

