$2.12 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $8.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $9.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.84 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.77, for a total value of $485,673.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,950.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,060 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.42. The company had a trading volume of 657,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.