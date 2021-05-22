$2.77 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to report $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $3.28. Fair Isaac reported earnings of $2.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $14.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $91,227,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $92,096,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fair Isaac by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,954,000 after buying an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FICO traded down $9.51 on Friday, reaching $491.73. The company had a trading volume of 152,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $372.61 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $512.18 and a 200-day moving average of $488.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

