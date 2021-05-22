$266.91 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce $266.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.92 million and the highest is $298.90 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after purchasing an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,148,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 164,500 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 584,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.09. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

