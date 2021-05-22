3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the 3D printing company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “3D Systems’ latest financial results reflect robust performance from the healthcare division amid coronavirus-led disruptions. Revenues benefited from robust healthcare performance driven by strong dental and medical applications end-market. Moreover, rebound in customer activity following pandemic-related shutdowns is a positive. Cost structure by trimming cost of sales and operating expenses will boost margins over the long run. Moreover, the strategic move of selling Cimatron and GibbsCAM software businesses will help 3D Systems utilize its resources on more profitable additive manufacturing part. Nevertheless, industrial division is still witnessing weakness as demand is yet to fully recover from pandemic-induced economic and business disruptions. Additionally, unfavorable sales mix and increased investments are hurting margins.”

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,306,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,874,412. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $596,787. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,513 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,138 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,397 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,444 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

