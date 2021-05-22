$437.56 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report $437.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.20 million and the highest is $449.14 million. WEX reported sales of $347.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%.

Several analysts recently commented on WEX shares. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.07.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock worth $58,833,800 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in WEX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.42. 275,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,203. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.27. WEX has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

