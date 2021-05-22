$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 96,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,304. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $546.16 million, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $54.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

