$562.64 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) will announce $562.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.80 million. Acadia Healthcare posted sales of $750.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full-year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.27.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,550,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2,841.9% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.14. 238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.94. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

