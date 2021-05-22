$59.62 Million in Sales Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to announce $59.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the highest is $66.73 million. FedNat posted sales of $123.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $279.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FNHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in FedNat by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after buying an additional 46,288 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNHC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 230,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51. FedNat has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

