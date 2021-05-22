$687.72 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report sales of $687.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $676.00 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $545.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $98.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.04. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $2,633,768. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5,082.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 197,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

