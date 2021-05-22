8X8 PROTOCOL Hits Market Capitalization of $862,505.28 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 22nd. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $862,505.28 and approximately $12,462.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001089 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

