Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.7% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,629,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,042. The firm has a market cap of $208.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,797 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

