AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 591,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $64,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 43.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 814,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

