AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,130 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of AbbVie worth $558,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $116.12. 5,577,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $118.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

