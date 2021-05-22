AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,829 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of AbbVie worth $107,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

