Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Abercrombie have outpaced the industry in the past three months, courtesy of impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Results gained from strategic investments in omnichannel capabilities, as well as marketing, data and analytics along with an increased focus on EMEA and APAC regions. Earnings improved year on year, driven by strong margins due to prudent inventory management strategies. Additionally, it is gaining from strong digital sales, backed by higher traffic. This along with store optimization plans is likely to be an upside in the near term. Moreover, the company’s plan to resume share repurchase seems encouraging. However, the pandemic has been taking a toll on its top line. Markedly, sales fell during the fourth quarter mainly due to soft traffic trends. Also, elevated COVID-19-related costs remain concerns.”

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ANF. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of ANF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.16. 1,599,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $75,103.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.