Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Absolute Software stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $696.93 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 38.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 127.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

