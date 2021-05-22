Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $26,000 Investment in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,005,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp IV alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 6,881,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,850,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.