Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.54

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.54 and traded as high as C$18.91. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 7,744 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADN shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded Acadian Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of C$313.38 million and a P/E ratio of 9.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.21%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

