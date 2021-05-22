Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

ADPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

ADPT stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,015.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $895,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,934 shares of company stock worth $29,555,955. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.