Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.40.

ADPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,038. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francis Lo sold 2,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,934 shares of company stock valued at $29,555,955 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after buying an additional 170,882 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.