adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €301.95 ($355.24) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €274.76 and a 200-day moving average of €280.88.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit