adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price objective on adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €301.95 ($355.24) on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €274.76 and a 200-day moving average of €280.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

