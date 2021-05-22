Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,102 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 2.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.07. 1,568,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.44 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $499.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

