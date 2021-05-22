Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Midwest Wealth Management Inc.

Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.2% of Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Midwest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.08.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $488.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day moving average of $480.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

