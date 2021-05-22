Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Adobe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the software company will earn $13.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

ADBE stock opened at $488.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a 1 year low of $361.44 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.4% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Adobe by 7.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

