Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $124,803.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $124,803.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009381 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,586,108 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

