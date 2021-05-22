Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys A$20,340.00 in Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) insider Mathew Ratty purchased 180,000 shares of Adveritas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,340.00 ($14,528.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Get Adveritas alerts:

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.