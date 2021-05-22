Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys A$20,340.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 22nd, 2021

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) insider Mathew Ratty purchased 180,000 shares of Adveritas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,340.00 ($14,528.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

About Adveritas

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Adveritas (ASX:AV1)

Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit