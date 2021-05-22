Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.55. 2,576,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,034. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.