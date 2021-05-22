Advisors Preferred LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $4,612,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,072 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,845,054 shares of company stock valued at $152,514,248. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

THC traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. 589,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $67.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

